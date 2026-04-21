De Pere superintendent to step down over health concerns

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Unified School District of De Pere Superintendent Dr. Christopher Thompson will step down at the end of the 2025-26 school year, citing ongoing health issues.

Thompson announced his decision at Monday’s Board of Education meeting and in a letter to district families. He said he has polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood cancer caused by a genetic mutation.

“My PV has progressed, and my time serving our school district will soon come to an end,” Thompson wrote. “Please know that it has been a true honor to support and lead the district in teaching our community's students. I believe education is a noble calling ... I thank [our staff], and you, our families, for considering me a teammate in our most important work.”

Board President Adam Clayton credited Thompson with helping the district achieve some of its highest academic rankings. The district is now among the top 10 4K-12 school districts in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Public Instruction’s annual report cards.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Chris for the time he spent leading the district,” Clayton said in a statement.

The board will discuss plans to fill the superintendent position in the coming weeks.