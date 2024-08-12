40 acres and 7,000 exhibits: Brown County Fair preparation in full swing

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Preparation is in full swing for another year at the Brown County Fair.



Video shows crews working to setup 40-acres of land that will be home to the 2024 Brown County Fair.



This year will feature around 7,000 exhibits including a rodeo, demolition derby and live performances.



Festivities will conclude at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more event details.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's another year at the Brown County fair for Fred Westerfield.

"We get to do all the setup, but the fun part is when we actually get to open to the publiC," Westerfield said.

He owns a business, My Vision LLC, that runs food trucks and concessions.

This year, he's bringing three options: Legendary Gyros, Inferno Subs and Golden Gormet Waffle Sticks.

"When we got here we just had the one trailer with Inferno and we were off in the corner and over time we've moved and moved until we got into a really good spot now and it's been a really good fair for us," Westerfield said.

Brown County Fair Association president Mike Hoskins says there will be around 7,000 exhibits including a rodeo and demolition derby.

"Everybody gets to showcase all of what our youth and our exhibitors in the community work so hard on year round to come bring it to the fair," Hoskens said.

The fair has been around since the late 1800s. Hoskens explains one of many reasons why it's so unique.

"Pay one price. All the carnival rides, all the entertainment, you just got to get your own food, but once you get in the gates everything's included," Hoskens said. "It's a great deal for the family."

Westerfield said showing up every year makes a big difference for businesses like his.

"We always get asked where are you guys from? Where are you out of? Where can I find you next," Westerfield said. "That's always a exciting thing because they enjoy the food enough that they're going to try to seek us out somewhere else."

Click here for more details on activities, pricing and more.