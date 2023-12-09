100 kids receive gifts for family members at 29th shop with a cop

Video shows kids shopping with law enforcement officers at the De Pere Walmart store Saturday morning

The 29th annual shop with a cop event brought about 100 Brown County kids to local Walmart stores Saturday

De Pere Police Officer Charlie Leiterman said events like this are important because the children are part of the communities they serve

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The 29th annual shop with a cop event brought about 100 Brown County kids to local Walmart stores Saturday. One officer said he looks forward to it every year.

According to a news release from Shop With A Cop Brown County, the day began with a donated breakfast for the kids who would be shopping with law enforcement. Ten law enforcement agencies volunteered throughout the county.

De Pere Police Officer Charlie Leiterman said events like this are important because the children are part of the communities they serve.

He said he hopes to get to know the children and remember their names in case he sees them while out in the community.

"The young man that I was with today, what stuck out with me is that he was wishing other shoppers a Merry Christmas, and he said that multiple times," Leiterman said. "That really struck me, that he was so positive and friendly and outgoing, that he had that Christmas spirit."

Eight major sponsors and donations from individuals made the event possible.

Kids got to shop from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Saturday.