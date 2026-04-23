'In survival mode’: Event shop fights back after flood

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — We're approaching Mother's Day, which means big business for event planning stores. But at Events Everlasting, they're simply trying to get back on their feet.

"I manage other people's chaos for a living, and now I'm trying to manage mine," said Kim Chonos, who owns Events Everlasting.

She arrived at her event-planning store on Monday to a water-soaked floor, with an estimated inch and a half of standing water throughout the building.

Now her family is helping her move inventory and try to dry out the building. Her physical store will be closed for at least six months.

Chonos says her biggest challenge is communicating with her clients who may not realize her situation.

"I haven't had the opportunity to inform everybody what is going on. I am in complete survival mode and trying to process and figure everything out, and I can't be there for my clients," she explained.

In the meantime, the show continues.

"I can't put all of my efforts into repairs. We'll do it in phases, and we'll do it as quickly as we can, but my time is pulled into so many different directions right now," said Chonos

Chonos says while their storefront remains closed for now, they will still service their clients and will have to get creative with how they do it.