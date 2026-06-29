In extreme heat, here's how to protect yourself and your family

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As temperatures climb, health officials are reminding people to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The risk is highest for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions, but anyone can become sick if they spend too much time in the heat.

According to health experts:



If you need to be outdoors, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Stay in the shade whenever possible.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Limit alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration.

If your home doesn't have air conditioning, spend time in a cool public place such as a library, shopping mall, or community center. A cool shower or bath can also help lower your body temperature.

Officials are also encouraging people to check on neighbors, friends, and family members who may be more vulnerable to the heat, especially older adults, people with limited mobility, or those living alone.

One of the biggest risks during hot weather isn't outside... It's inside a parked vehicle.

The National Weather Service says it's never safe to leave a child, pet, or person with a disability inside a parked car, even for a few minutes. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise quickly and become deadly.

The agency also recommends locking your vehicle every time you leave it—even in your own driveway. Young children can wander outside, climb into an unlocked vehicle while playing and become trapped inside.

According to the National Weather Service, 31 children died in hot cars in 2025. Those tragedies aren't limited to the hottest months of the year. Heat-related deaths in vehicles have been reported as early as April and as late as December in warmer parts of the country.

A few simple precautions- staying hydrated, finding a cool place to escape the heat, and checking on those who may need help—can go a long way toward preventing heat-related emergencies.

