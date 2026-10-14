“I’m at peace with it”: Genrich reflects on leaving Mayor’s office

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As his time leading Green Bay nears an end, Mayor Eric Genrich says he has no immediate plans to run for another office.

In an interview with NBC 26, Genrich said he is at peace with stepping away from City Hall leadership and remains focused on completing his current term.

“I’m at peace with it,” Genrich said when asked about leaving office.

While Genrich did not discuss any future political ambitions, he reflected on accomplishments during his time as mayor, including progress on major redevelopment projects including progress made on the coal piles. He also acknowledged that there is still more work ahead for Green Bay.

Looking toward the city’s future, Genrich said he hopes Green Bay’s next mayor will continue moving the community forward.

“Somebody who has a future-focused vision and wants to move the city forward and not to look back,” Genrich said.

When asked specifically whether former Mayor Jim Schmitt fits that description, Genrich declined to elaborate.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear about my feelings about his candidacy, so I don’t necessarily need to get into that again,” he said.

The race to become Green Bay’s next mayor is beginning to take shape. Former Mayor Jim Schmitt and Green Bay City Council President Alyssa Proffitt have announced campaigns, while Alderperson Kathy Hinkfuss is considering a run.

For now, Genrich said his attention remains on the responsibilities of his current office.

NBC 26 will continue to follow developments as the field for Green Bay’s next mayor grows.