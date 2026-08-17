Mayor Eric Genrich responds to Jim Schmitt's 2027 Green Bay mayoral bid

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is responding to former Mayor Jim Schmitt's announcement that he is running for mayor again in 2027.

Schmitt announced his campaign Monday at CityDeck's Shopko Landing in downtown Green Bay. He was first elected in 2003 as Green Bay's 41st mayor and went on to serve four terms. Schmitt announced in 2018 that he would not seek another term and was succeeded by Genrich, who was elected in 2019.

Following Schmitt's announcement, Genrich posted a statement on X criticizing the former mayor's record and raising questions about Schmitt's past campaign finance violations.

Genrich wrote:

"Jim loves attention, and now he's going to get it. If he continues with his campaign voters will rightfully scrutinize his criminal record, his defunding of our police department, his lack of investment in our roads, bridges, and public facilities, and his support for a Hotel Northland deal that has put $2.6 million of federal funding at risk.I appreciate his prior public service and his siggular focus on downtown, but our community isn't interested in returning to a time of mayor-council dysfunction and disinvestment in critical services and functions.I haven't yet decided if I will seek a third term, but I know that a successful campaign will be a future-focused effort that builds upon the successes we've achieved in public safety, housing expansion, and business and community development in all corners of the City."

Genrich's reference to Schmitt's criminal record stems from a campaign finance investigation during Schmitt's time as mayor.

NBC 26 reported in 2016 that Schmitt was charged with three misdemeanor campaign finance violations following a nearly two-year investigation.

The charges involved attempted false statements to an election official, accepting campaign contribution funds that did not belong to the reported contributor, and accepting a campaign contribution above legal limits.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmitt and his campaign accepted individual contributions that exceeded the legal limit. In one case, investigators said a $5,000 check from one donor was reported as five separate $1,000 donations divided among members of the donor's family.

Schmitt acknowledged at the time that he had made mistakes in the handling of his campaign finances. He also dissolved his campaign committee and forfeited more than $26,000 in campaign funds to the state School Fund.

Schmitt later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations. His case prompted calls for his resignation and eventually a petition seeking his removal from office. Schmitt remained mayor and completed his fourth term.

Genrich also comments on police funding, infrastructure, and the Hotel Northland project in his statement. NBC 26 has not independently verified those claims as part of this report.

Schmitt's announcement on Monday marks his first campaign for mayor since leaving office.

A biography on the City of Green Bay's website, cited by NBC 26 in its coverage of Schmitt's announcement, highlights downtown development, budgets below state limits, expansion of the KI Convention Center and Green Bay being named the "City with the Highest Credit Score" during his time as mayor.

Mayor Genrich has not announced whether he will seek another term.

Green Bay's next regularly scheduled mayoral election will be held on April 6, 2027, as part of Wisconsin's spring general election.