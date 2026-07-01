Illinois State Police seek help identifying remains found with Packers tattoo

MATTOON, ILLINOIS (NBC 26) — Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a man discovered in Lake Mattoon.

According to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 8, boaters spotted part of a human arm in the lake on the evening of June 28, 2026. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department later requested ISP take over the investigation.

Illinois State Police Screenshot

Investigators said the arm contains several distinct tattoos that could help identify the man.

One tattoo depicts a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet. Another appears to show an unknown letter or number.

ISP Screenshot

Illinois State Police are asking anyone who recognizes the tattoos or has information that could assist investigators to contact ISP Zone 8 Investigations at 618-542-2400 or by email at ISP.Zone8commander@illinois.gov.