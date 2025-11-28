WATERFORD (NBC 26) — For these gentle giants, their new home at Lucky Clover Rescue in Waterford is like night and day from their last.

READ ALSO | Woman reports suspected abuse, leading to rescue of 46 animals in Town of Scott, Sheboygan Co.

Co-founder Collette Bowe runs Lucky Clover and took in several horses, chickens and hens about three weeks ago after the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department confiscated 46 animals from a Town of Scott property in early November.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"I wasn't quite prepared for what we were going to see that day," Bowe said.

The confiscated animals included horses, goats, rabbits, chickens, guinea hens, puppies and kittens.

Watch: How Lucky Clover volunteers are nursing confiscated horses back to health

What's next for animals confiscated in absue case?

"Locked inside this barn with no daylight, no fresh air, standing in feet of manure," Bowe said.

Bowe photographed the horses as they were removed from an environment so stressful that it caused one horse to chew through its stall.

Lucky Clover Rescue

"There was actually nothing keeping him in the stall except for fear," she said.

Lucky Clover Rescue

Brian Moore, 42, is charged with mistreating animals — intentional or negligent, a misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported seeing Moore physically abuse multiple animals on the property between March and November of last year.

Now the horses are slowly being nursed back to health at the rescue. Each needs to gain several hundred pounds while battling anemia and parasites.

"They do not live in the past; they do not live in the future. They live in the present, and when they're getting love, that's all they can focus on," Bowe said.

The horses will remain in quarantine while the legal case plays out.

"Now, they're moving forward. They've embraced their life of luxury here and are spending quite a lot of time in Hotel Lucky Clover," Bowe said.

The rescued animals are enjoying their newfound freedom, never taking a single moment for granted.

If you'd like to help Lucky Clover with the care of these animals, check out their wishlists:

