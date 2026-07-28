Community response grows after Fox Valley storms

NEENAH (NBC 26) — After devastating storms tore through parts of the Fox Valley this week, communities across the area are stepping up to help families pick up the pieces.

Donation drop-off sites quickly began popping up after Monday’s severe weather caused major damage in Menasha and nearby communities. In Neenah, the Walmart parking lot has turned into a hub for community support, with neighbors dropping off cleaning supplies, clothes, food and other essentials for storm victims.

Organizers say the response has been overwhelming.

“We didn’t come into this with a plan. We don’t have it all figured out,” one organizer said. “Again, we just want to help.”

Throughout the week, people from across the Fox Valley have continued showing up with donations — many simply asking where they can help most.

“The sense of community is huge,” said Amy Stawski, Rosenow operations manager and donations organizer. “It’s amazing to see that in the wake of a disaster how so many people just instantaneously come out, come forward — ‘How can I help? What can I do? Where do I go? Where can I take things?’ It’s just amazing.”

Organizers say donation drop-offs will continue through next Monday morning for anyone still looking to contribute. Volunteers plan to remain on-site each morning collecting items for families recovering from the storms.

For more information on ways to donate and support recovery efforts, visit our website.