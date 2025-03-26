House fire out in New Holstein, details developing

NEW HOLSTEIN (NBC 26) — A house fire is out, but we're working to learn more details about how it started this morning in New Holstein.

Firefighters say they responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire on Honeymoon Hill Road.

We initially reached out to Chilton Fire and Rescue, and dispatchers told us to reach out to investigators at the New Holstein Fire Department.

New Holstein firefighters confirm they're on scene this morning.

We are working to learn whether anyone or any pets were hurt in the fire, how it started, and how much damage it caused.

Investigators are still on scene, and they say more information should be released later Wednesday morning.

