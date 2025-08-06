Horse sanctuary in Elkhart Lake gives second chances to abused and neglected animals

ELKHART LAKE (NBC 26) — A blind horse named Sonnet is just one of 22 horses getting a second chance at the Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary in Elkhart Lake, where rescued horses find peace and care after difficult lives.

Erin Kelley-Groth, founder of the nonprofit sanctuary, has always had an affinity for horses. As a child, she remembered the only place she truly felt at peace was on a ranch,

"I wanted to be able to offer that to horses," Kelley-Groth said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

She founded the Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary (AGES) in 2009, creating a haven for abused, neglected, or unwanted horses.

"Talk for the horses that can't," Kelley-Groth said. "It's a place where they can decompress. Some of them have worked their whole life."

In the 16 years since opening, the sanctuary has made a tremendous difference for the gentle giants, rescuing between 350 and 400 horses.

Watch: Horse rescue in Elkhart Lake gives second chances to abused, neglected animals

"For me, it feels like it's never enough, gotta do more, gotta do more, gotta do more," Kelley-Groth said.

The sanctuary relies on dedicated volunteers like Chris Hanson and Judy Brotz, who donate their time every Tuesday to help care for the horses.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Who needs a gym membership?" Hanson said.

"Yeah, we say we get our exercises," Brotz added.

Despite the physically demanding work, the volunteers find deep fulfillment in their service.

"A sense of peace — I kind of feel alive when I'm here," Hanson said.

"They come in with bad stories and she gives them happy endings," Brotz said.

AGES is hosting its Hope for Hooves fundraiser on August 16. The event helps support the sanctuary's year-round operations, including the weekly $1,000 bill for grain and hay.

"Come here and have a great time, and you'll come every year then," Kelley-Groth said. "Help us out, keep us going, because I plan on this continuing way after I'm gone."