Home is deemed total loss after fire in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF AUBURN (NBC 26) — A home was deemed a total loss after an early Thursday morning fire in the Township of Auburn in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and firefighters responded the W2400 block of Century Drive in the Township of Auburn just before 4:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames, but the homeowner confirmed everyone got out safely.

Deputies say the home was deemed a total loss. The homeowner was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and one cat is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to sheriff's office.