GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The victim in a Green Bay hit-and-run pedestrian crash has now died from his injuries, police announced on Monday afternoon.

Thomas Baumgart, 76, was hit on Nov. 8 near Humboldt Road and Mount Mary Drive. Police say he died in a hospital on Thursday.

The suspected driver, Moises Villata-Perez, 25, was charged with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. Both charges were enhanced for elder person or adult-at-risk victim.

Police say they will recommend updated charges against Villata-Perez.