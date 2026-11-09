Man and dog hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 76-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Green Bay's east side, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Humboldt Road and Mount Mary Drive for a report of a person lying on the ground bleeding after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was walking his dog, which police said was also injured in the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as they investigate the hit-and-run. The department said it does not have a description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators believe the vehicle involved may have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case No. 26-255770. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com or through the P3 Tips app.