Historic lighthouse gets much-needed updates

The Pierhead Lighthouse in Kewaunee has been guiding mariners to safety for decades, and it's now getting some much-needed updates.
Gino Recchia
The Pierhead Lighthouse in Kewaunee is getting new windows
Posted at 4:00 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 05:00:13-04

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Crews are working to install new windows at the Pierhead Lighthouse in Kewaunee.

Many of the windows have been damaged over the years, and they've been covered with metal plates to protect the interior.

There are ten windows on the first floor.

Carpenter Barry Nelson has made replacements that were approved by the historical society, and he even had to make some of the latches to help keep them closed.

Pierhead Lighthouse Chairperson Robin Nelson says restoring the lighthouse to its original configuration is truly gratifying.

We visited the iconic lighthouse last month during our weekly Mac Discovers Northeast Wisconsin series and got an inside look at the lighthouse on Lake Michigan.

