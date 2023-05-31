Historic lighthouse gets much-needed updates

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Crews are working to install new windows at the Pierhead Lighthouse in Kewaunee.

Many of the windows have been damaged over the years, and they've been covered with metal plates to protect the interior.

There are ten windows on the first floor.

Carpenter Barry Nelson has made replacements that were approved by the historical society, and he even had to make some of the latches to help keep them closed.

Pierhead Lighthouse Chairperson Robin Nelson says restoring the lighthouse to its original configuration is truly gratifying.

We visited the iconic lighthouse last month during our weekly Mac Discovers Northeast Wisconsin series and got an inside look at the lighthouse on Lake Michigan.