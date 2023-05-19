Old lighthouse shines new light over Kewaunee

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Several lighthouses are scattered along Lake Michigan in northeast Wisconsin to keep boaters safe, but the Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse sits nearly a quarter of a mile out from the banks of Kewaunee.

Gino Recchia

It's a short walk for visitors looking to get an up-close look at Lake Michigan.

Kewuanee Pierhead Lighthouse Chairperson, Robin Nelson, said they're always discussing new ways to keep this iconic building safe.

Gino Recchia

Nelson says the lighthouse has a rich history, and said the current LED system keeps boaters safe just like the original Fresnel lens over the last century.

Nelson says people are always interested how it works, but they're most excited about what they get to see when they climb to the top.

Eric O'Neil

"They're really excited about the view. I always say, 'you get to see the million-dollar view here. That's what it is. You know, people who have lived here all their lives, and they get to come out here and they get so excited, and that's really cool," Nelson said.

Learning more about the Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse is easy, and Nelson says they're always looking for people to help with updates.