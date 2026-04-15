High water stops Wolf River sturgeon monitoring, DNR Says

Sturgeon are spawning, but viewing opportunities are limited because water levels are too dangerous, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

As of April 15, DNR staff are unable to check sturgeon activity in the Wolf River drainage because of unsafe conditions.

Monitoring will resume once waters recede and it is safe to access the sites, officials said.

In the meantime, pods of spawning lake sturgeon can be seen at Princeton, although DNR cautioned that sturgeon movement can change rapidly. The fish may be in one location in the morning but gone by evening.

Updates on sturgeon activity will be posted on the DNR’s Sturgeon Spawning webpage as conditions and fish patterns change.

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