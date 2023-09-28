Hear what Pulaski superintendent said regarding recent bomb threats

Following usual school board business, Superintendent Allison Space addressed assembled parents regarding two bomb threats directed toward Pulaski High School in the past week

Space told parents to "Remind your kids to be vigilant. If they see something, they should say something."

Space added that parents should know that their children are safe and continue sending them to Pulaski schools

The school board then entered closed session to "discuss strategies for crime detection or prevention"

The board did not take any formal action after the closed session

Video shows Space and Police Chief Kurt Kitzman explaining why the contents of the email threats would not yet be released

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Tonight the Pulaski superintendent spoke publicly for the first time about the school district receiving two bomb threats in a matter of just three school days.

The Pulaski community school board did not announce any action regarding safety plans at its business meeting Wednesday night. District officials did address parents' concerns over recent bomb threats made targeting Pulaski High School.

Pulaski students and staff evacuated the high school twice in the past week after bomb threats were delivered via email.

At Wednesday's board business meeting, Superintendent Allison Space said the source of those emails is still unknown.

"We are uncertain at this point in time of where the threats are coming from," Space said. "It's an active investigation, and our main priority is just keeping our students safe every day and keeping things as normal as possible."

Law enforcement did not find any dangerous or suspicious objects during sweeps of the campus on either day.

Pulaski police chief Kurt Kitzman was in the school board's closed session meeting but did not speak publicly.

Kitzman wrote in an email to NBC 26 that he could not share the contents of the threatening emails, writing: "At this time as we continue to analyze the emails we are considering them and the contents evidence in our investigation. It's our hope we can work through this incident and begin to release more details but for now we need to protect the integrity of the investigation."

The district says Wednesday night's meeting was to "discuss safety plans and investigation strategy" with law enforcement, but did not elaborate on those plans.