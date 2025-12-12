Greenville man federally charged for Bear Creek bank robbery

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Greenville man has been federally charged for a bank robbery that happened back in October.

Attorney Brad Schimel announced on Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 43-year-old Martin M. Muniz-Lara of Greenville. Muniz-Lara is accused of being involved in a Bear Creek armed robbery, which local authorities say happened on Friday, Oct. 17, at Premier Community Bank.

The first charge is of armed bank robbery, which Muniz-Lara faces up to 25 years in prison for. The second is of brandishing a firearm during/in relation to a crime of violence, which he faces up to life in prison for.

Muniz-Lara’s case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Oshkosh Police Department and the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier will prosecute the case in Green Bay.

