Suspect in Bear Creek armed bank robbery in custody, deputies say

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to an armed bank robbery in Bear Creek.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Wednesday took 43-year-old Martin M. Muniz-Lara into custody without incident in the 2300 block of Jackson St. in Oshkosh.

Muniz-Lara is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail.

Nobody was hurt in the bank robbery, which authorities say happened at around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Premier Community Bank in Bear Creek. The suspect had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived. An investigation into the armed robbery case is ongoing.

Authorities conducted several search warrants following Muniz-Lara's arrest, leading to the additional arrests of a 38-year-old Oshkosh man and a 24-year-old Oshkosh woman. Both were taken into custody for drug-related charges.