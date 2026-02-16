Green Lake County Sheriff announces retirement

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll has announced plans to retire at the end of his term in January 2027.

"The time has come," the sheriff said in a news release.

Podoll has been serving as sheriff since January 2007. Most recently, he gained notoriety after the case of a man who faked his death in Green Lake made national headlines.

"I have accomplished many goals, the most important of which was the desire to build a sheriff's office that was respected by the citizens of Green Lake County," Podoll stated.