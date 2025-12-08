Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Borgwardt, 'missing' Green Lake kayaker, released from jail

Missing Kayaker
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash,File)
Missing Kayaker
Posted

Ryan Borgwardt, the Wisconsin man who faked his own death and then fled to Europe, has been released from jail, authorities confirmed Monday.

Borgwardt was freed Tuesday, according to Lori Leahy, the Green Lake County correction administrator. He began his sentence on Sept. 28.

Leahy said Borgwardt had been granted permission for work release and served his sentence in the Outagamie County jail, closer to his place of employment.

Borgwardt faked his death on Aug. 11, 2024, by flipping his kayak in Green Lake before taking an inflatable raft to shore. He then used various means of transportation to travel to Europe and meet a Ukrainian woman.

Borgwardt had been sentenced to 89 days in jail, a symbolic number representing the time he was "missing." He was also required to pay $30,000 for costs related to search efforts.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids