New details in case of Wisconsin man who faked his death and fled the country

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own death and fled to Europe to meet a Ukrainian woman he met online has been sentenced to 89 days in jail.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

New details in case of Wisconsin man sentenced for faking death in kayak scheme to flee to Europe

Ryan Borgwardt's elaborate scheme began on August 11, 2024 in Green Lake, where he staged his disappearance by flipping his kayak over and using an inflatable boat to get to shore.

Late that night, Borgwardt texted his wife "I love you" before tossing his phone into the water of Green Lake.

"I did some research, how plausible is it, how deep does the water have to be for you to totally vanish," Borgwardt said.

This week the Green Lake Sheriff's Office released never before seen pictures, videos and files in connection to the case.

Text messages were among many files released, revealing a tense marriage that Borgwardt partially contributes to his reasoning to flee.

Borgwardt had stashed an electric bike nearby and rode to Madison where he bought a bus ticket to Canada. From Canada, he flew to Europe, connecting with the woman he met online.

"I did so, so much research. Research on how to spend money internationally without being noticed," Borgwardt said.

Eventually, police were able to contact Borgwardt via email through a laptop he had left behind. Green Lake police made a direct plea with Borgwardt to return.

"We all make mistakes, we all have problems, but you have a family that wants to hear from you," the sheriff said in a video directed to Borgwardt.

"Ryan I beg you, give me a call."

Police convinced him to return home in December, which he did voluntarily. In a three-hour interview, he revealed he felt like a failure, overwhelmed by debt and said he didn't have a good relationship with his family.

Borgwardt pleaded no contest to a charge of obstruction. He is sentenced to 89 days in jail and has not started his sentence. NBC26 attempted to reach him at an address listed in court records, where a man at the home said they had no comment at this time.

