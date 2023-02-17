Green Bay threatened with legal action over recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin State Senate Attorney Ryan Walsh has threatened the city of Green Bay with legal action over recording devices located in Green Bay's City Hall building, according to a new letter issued by Walsh and shared with NBC 26.

NBC 26 reported last week that the cameras are raising concerns over privacy.

Microphones were added to city hall's surveillance system on the first and second floors between the winter of 2021 and the summer of last year.

The issue was brought up by Alderman Chris Wery during a Common Council meeting on Feb. 7. Last week, the Wisconsin Legislative Council issued a memo to State Senator Andre Jacque, who asked about the legality of the current surveillance setup at city hall. The memo said without a surveillance sign posted, a court could rule a party did not consent to being recorded.

On Monday, Feb. 13, State Senate Attorney Ryan Walsh claimed the city's use of recording devices in city hall is illegal, and asked Mayor Eric Genrich that the audio surveillance be shut down, and all recordings get deleted.

The city responded Tuesday, Feb. 14, denying that request. City leaders say its security system is legal and commonplace.

Walsh responded with another letter, dated Friday.

"Although your letter does not respond to any of the legal issues raised in my February 13 letter or even attempt to explain how the city’s audio surveillance is lawful, we understand from your response that the city does not intend to cease its unlawful practice. We are perplexed at the city’s willingness to use taxpayer money to defend spying on its taxpayers," Walsh writes.

Walsh's letter states the Senate has issued a litigation hold, notifying the city of Green Bay to preserve all documentation and evidence possibly relevant to an impending suit. Walsh states his client, the Wisconsin State Senate, is preparing to file "one or more state and/or federal-court lawsuits" against Green Bay.

According to Walsh's letter, the potential legal action intends to raise questions regarding the reasonable expectation of privacy of City Hall visitors in the hallways of the building, among other issues.

NBC 26 has reached out to the city of Green Bay for comment.