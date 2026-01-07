Green Bay student leaders and educators collaborate on school safety

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Student ambassadors and school leaders in the Green Bay Area Public School District are working side‑by‑side to strengthen safety measures and ensure schools remain secure learning environments.

During a meeting at the district office on South Broadway, representatives from the district’s Intra‑City Student Council joined administrators to discuss current safety challenges — and how to address them. A key focus was clarifying consequences for students who disrupt school or engage in dangerous behavior.

The conversation comes after the district adopted a clear bag policy earlier this school year, extending from sixth grade through high school. That move followed a serious incident at Preble High School, when a student brought a gun to campus.

Preble High School senior and Intra‑City Student Council president Chanell Leopold said the incident sparked an important shift among her classmates.

“After the incident happened, it was a catalyst for many students across the district, who were like, ‘We want to be part of the discussion, we want to help, we want to make sure our schools are safe.’ So, I was very proud of the student outpouring that we got,” Leopold said.

Following the Preble incident, the district increased penalties for fighting, assault, and weapons possession to discourage misconduct.

Consequences now range from suspensions to bans from school‑sponsored events, and in some circumstances, the involvement of law enforcement.

School board members and student leaders say these collaborative meetings are part of an ongoing effort to ensure student voices help shape district safety policies. They plan to meet twice a month, and once the collaboration has been established, meetings will likely move to once a month.