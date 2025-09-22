GBAPS clear backpack policy and stricter rules take effect

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District announced new security measures that take effect today in response to an incident earlier this month in which a student brought a gun to Preble High School.

Beginning Monday, all high school students will be required to use clear backpacks on campus, district officials said. The policy is intended to increase visibility of students’ belongings and discourage unsafe behavior.

District leaders are also tightening consequences for fighting, assault and possession or use of weapons. Students who engage in or contribute to unsafe acts will be immediately removed from school property, face a minimum multi-day suspension and will be barred from district campuses and school-sponsored events during the suspension. Law enforcement involvement is likely in such cases, the district says.

“Going to Preble was a boost of confidence that the right decision was made, and we're headed in the right direction,” Superintendent Vicki Bayer said after speaking with students Friday, adding that student feedback helped reaffirm the changes.

Key elements of the revised plan

Clear backpacks required for all middle and high school students beginning today.

Immediate removal from school grounds and a multi-day suspension for students involved in fighting, assault or weapons incidents.

No-trespass enforcement during suspension: suspended students are prohibited from being on any GBAPS campus or attending school events.

Law enforcement will likely be notified when incidents involve weapons or serious assaults.

Students enrolled via intra-district transfer (IDT) or administrative placement (ATR) who are involved in unsafe acts will have their enrollment reviewed and will likely be returned to their attendance-area school or placed in a virtual/alternative program for the remainder of the school year. Those students will not be eligible to reapply for IDT or ATR in future years.

Athletic and activity suspensions will be imposed immediately for code-of-conduct violations.

Repeat offenders may face expulsion and will not be allowed to return to the same school.

Re-entry and supports When students return from suspension, they will enter a minimum one-week, closely supervised transition period that begins and ends with a re-entry meeting with parents or guardians. Conditions during that week include delayed, supervised hall passing; supervised lunch in a small setting; a separate advisory period; strict attendance monitoring (which can restart the transition period if interrupted); starting the day in the office; and being escorted within the building. District officials said the measures are intended to balance accountability with support so students can successfully return to school.

The district noted the consequences may be modified for students with disabilities to comply with state and federal law.

District officials encouraged families to contact school administrators with questions about the new rules and transition plans.

