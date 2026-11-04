Green Bay sees higher turnout, longer lines during midterm election

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Higher voter turnout, longer lines at some polling locations and a late wave of voter registrations kept election workers busy Tuesday in Green Bay.

Green Bay City Clerk Stacy Menke said the city recorded about 1,100 more ballots than during the 2022 midterm election.

“I think it went great. I was very pleased with the voter turnout we had,” Menke said. “We were about 1,100 ballots more than 2022. We had a relatively quiet night, other than some longer lines toward the end of the night, and got the sticks delivered at a decent time.”

As demand increased, the city delivered additional ballots to Ward 47, historically one of Green Bay’s larger wards.

At the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a late wave of new voter registrations also required additional resources.

The election marked Menke’s first midterm as Green Bay city clerk after she assumed the position in August following the resignation of Celestine Jeffreys.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission later found probable cause that Jeffreys violated state election law by issuing duplicate absentee ballots, putting additional attention on the city’s election safeguards heading into Tuesday.

Menke said those safeguards worked as intended.

“It was successful. We didn't have a single duplicate ballot that was issued or any that came in twice,” Menke said. “So, no issues.”

With her first midterm election as clerk complete, Menke said the work isn't over.

“I'm still a little numb. I mean, everything went well,” she said. “So, now we're just trying to process, clean up and what all that entails reconciling, certifying and getting the canvas ready.”

Green Bay election officials will soon begin preparing for the spring election, scheduled for April 6, when voters are expected to weigh in on the Green Bay mayor's race and an open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. There will also likely be an election February in preparation of the Mayoral race.