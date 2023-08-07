Watch Now
Green Bay Police respond to bear in tree on city’s west side

Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 07, 2023
GREEN BAY (WGBA) — The Green Bay Police Department is enforcing street closures in the Western Corridor neighborhood due to a bear on the city’s west side.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to the area of Lore Lane for a bear that has climbed a tree.

Police ask everyone except for residents who live in the immediate area to avoid Western Avenue, South Oneida Street, Lore Lane and Maryhill Drive where barricades are in place.

Police say they're seeking to avoid causing additional stress on the animal with a large gathering.

Green Bay police officers will remain on scene along with animal control and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and will issue an update when streets reopen.

