Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim died, police searching for person of interest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that a 5-year-old girl, who was the victim of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, has died.

Police said officers responded to a weapons call on Monday at around 4:49 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim in need of medical attention. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Green Bay Police would like to speak with a person of interest, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Police said Leavy-Carter is believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan that has front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.