Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim died, police searching for person of interest

Jordan J. Leavy-Carter.png
Green Bay Police
Jordan J. Leavy-Carter.png
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:39:50-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — The Green Bay Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that a 5-year-old girl, who was the victim of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, has died.

Police said officers responded to a weapons call on Monday at around 4:49 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim in need of medical attention. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Green Bay Police would like to speak with a person of interest, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Police said Leavy-Carter is believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan that has front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!