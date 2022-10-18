Green Bay Police: 5-year-old girl shot on city's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say a five-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital Monday after being shot at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, which is located on the east side of the city.

Officers were dispatched to a weapons call at approximately 4:49 p.m. for a report of an individual in need of medical attention from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the police department.

Police say there is no update on the condition of the child.

Officers are looking for a person of interest regarding the shooting, according to the department. Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community, and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Police provided the following contact information in the news release:

"Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips."