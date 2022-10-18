Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay Police: 5-year-old girl shot on city's east side

Police searching for person of interest
Police activity at Bellevue St and Amy St.
Maria Pereyra
Police activity at Bellevue St and Amy St.
East Green Bay shooting crime scene
Posted at 9:12 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 22:33:02-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say a five-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital Monday after being shot at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, which is located on the east side of the city.

Officers were dispatched to a weapons call at approximately 4:49 p.m. for a report of an individual in need of medical attention from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the police department.

Police say there is no update on the condition of the child.

Officers are looking for a person of interest regarding the shooting, according to the department. Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community, and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Police provided the following contact information in the news release:
"Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!