Green Bay Gamblers named USHL Organization of the Year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Gamblers are being recognized as the top organization in the United States Hockey League.

The Gamblers have been named the USHL Organization of the Year for the 2025-26 season. It's the third time the franchise has earned the honor and the first since 2012.

The team finished the season with a 38-18-4-2 record, its highest win total in 14 years, while averaging nearly 3,900 fans per game at the Resch Center.

Off the ice, the Gamblers say they donated more than $100,000 to local youth sports, charities and community organizations, along with $150,000 toward the fourth rink project at Cornerstone Community Center.

Three Gamblers players were also selected in the 2026 NHL Draft: Zach Wooten, Landon Hafele and Leo Henriquez.

The award is voted on by the USHL Board of Directors and recognizes organizations for success on the ice, in the community, and in business operations.

