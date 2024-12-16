Green Bay East and West investigating school threat

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — According to a Facebook post, the Green Bay Area Public School District is currently working with the Green Bay Police Department regarding a potential school shooting threat Monday morning at East and West High Schools.

The school district and police department are investigating leads, and say there will be a police presence at both schools as a precautionary measure.

Green Bay Schools says "Student and staff safety is our highest priority, and we take every threat seriously."

They encourage anyone with additional information to contact Speak Up/Speak Out at 1-800-697-8761 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Alternately, you may submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

