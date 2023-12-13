Green Bay earns top spot as 'Best Place for Hybrid Workers'

Green Bay has already earned top honors as the best place to live in the United States, and the community is being recognized again as the best place to live for hybrid workers.

"Green Bay is a great place to work. So, the hybrid group should also be a great place to work in my mind," architect Dan Roarty said.

Ploeger and Roarty share a work space inside the Green Bay Chamber's Urban Hub. It's a modern co-working space, designed to accommodate entrepreneurs without a typical brick-and-mortar office.

"It's a space for entrepreneurs and small business owners to take that next step, and instead of being in their basement or their garage, to be surrounded by other entrepreneurs to plug in to an ecosystem and help them achieve their dreams with their start-up companies," Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Talent and Education Vice President Eric Vandenheuvel said.

Vandenheuvel works for the chamber and says hybrid workers are looking for affordable properties, a lower cost of living and adequate co-working space like the Urban Hub.

"It's a great change of pace and a beautiful space to have that urban feel to it with all the natural light and windows coming in, being surrounded by people doing similar work remotely. It just really gives you that feel that you really don't experience anywhere else," Vandenheuvel said.

According to Rent.com, Green Bay not only made the list, but the community earned the top spot as the 'Best City for Hybrid Work.'

Ploeger and Roarty said the best part about this concept is connecting with other people they would never get a chance to meet in a typical office setting.

"I think it's a cool environment to be in. It's cool to see the different perspectives of the people around here," Ploeger said.

"I've had a chance to meet someone who was born in the Middle East but lived in Australia, was here in Green Bay and moved to Colorado. It's just a lot of different people you don't typically cross paths with," Roarty said.

Roarty says this model also gives entrepreneurs more flexibility to grow without the hassle of maintaining or worrying about their own property.

"So, it gives us a great flexibility for growth and adjustment as we go forward," Roarty said.

Madison and Milwaukee also made the Top 50 List as best places to work in a hybrid setting across the country.