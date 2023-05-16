Green Bay ranks No. 1 for best places to live

(NBC 26) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023-24 best places to live in the U.S. list.

Green Bay has taken the top spot out of the 150 metro areas analyzed. To make it onto the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

Overall, Green Bay scored a 6.9, ranking number one for the best place to live, number 27 for the best place to retire, number seven for the best place to live for quality of life, number eight for the cheapest place to live and ranking 18 for the safest place to live.

The top 10 best places to live in the U.S. in 2023-24:



Green Bay, Wis. Huntsville, Ala. Raleigh & Durham, N.C. Boulder, Colo. Sarasota, Fla. Naples, Fla. Portland, Maine Charlotte, N.C. Colorado Springs, Colo. Fayetteville, Ark.

Madison was just shy of the top 10, taking spot number 11 with an overall score of 6.7.

To see the full list of the best places to live in the U.S., click HERE.