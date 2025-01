(NBC 26) — Both Green Bay and Appleton are among the area school districts that have announced their schools will be closed on Tuesday because of extreme cold weather in the forecast.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says there will be no after school or evening activities.

For Appleton Area School District and Appleton Community 4K classrooms, all before and after-school care, activities, and meetings are canceled.

For all closures, please visit NBC 26's closures/delays webpage.