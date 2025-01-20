Forecast: Dangerously cold wind chills

It's your friendly neighborhood meteorologist here to tell you... It's cold!!

All of our neighborhoods are below zero this morning. Our wind chill temperatures are approximately 25 degrees below zero.

Wind chill temperatures will remain far below 0 today. If we are lucky, we can expect our highs to climb above zero. Plenty of sun today. Remember to bundle up and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite is possible in as little as 15 minutes on exposed skin.

Tonight, our temperatures drop to 20 degrees below zero with wind chills approaching -40 degrees. Tuesday is still frigid. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is a bit warmer with highs near 15 degrees but expected some snow into the afternoon.