Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity joins statewide effort to tackle housing crisis

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is marking its 40th anniversary by teaming up with all 32 Wisconsin chapters to address the state's affordable housing crisis. Their goal: to build faster, smarter, and stronger—both in Green Bay and across Wisconsin.

“The housing crisis is so big that it's pushing us to the forefront of trying to find ways to solve it,” said Jessica Diederich, CEO of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

This week’s convention at Lambeau Field is drawing support from state leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, who highlighted the importance of organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

“As we're looking at our budget in the state of Wisconsin and making sure that we are protecting the most vulnerable, organizations like Habitat for Humanity [are essential],” Rodriguez said.

With her background in healthcare, Rodriguez emphasized the link between stable housing and community well-being.

“So organizations like Habitat for Humanity, they're helping to make sure we have a healthier, happier community,” she added.

Past conventions have sparked innovative housing solutions such as Rock the Block and Habitat Homestead, where 14 Habitat homes are being built in one neighborhood.

By working together again this year, these organizations hope to provide more families with new ways to provide stable housing and build stronger communities.

For more information on how to get involved or support Habitat for Humanity, visit the Greater Green Bay Habitat's website.

