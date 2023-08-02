Grand Chute Police shooting under investigation

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Authorities are releasing more information following an officer-involved shooting in Grand Chute on Tuesday, August 1.

Investigators with the Grand Chute Police Department attempted to locate 34-year-old Pierce Don Lee Folkerts of Green Bay, for active felony and parole violation arrest warrants around 3:00 p.m.

Investigators say they observed Folkerts near an apartment complex in the area of West Spencer Street and South Bluemond Drive in Grand Chute. When Folkerts was approached, he fled on foot between several apartment buildings.

Witness statements and camera footage shown to police confirmed Folkerts had a handgun on him. Folkerts, while on foot, attempted to gain entry into one of the apartment building while ignoring officer commands to drop his gun.

Authorities say Lt. Russ Blahnik fired his duty firearm to stop the active threat. Folkerts was stuck in the lower leg area by two bullets.

Officers from the Grand Chute Police Department, Appleton Police Department and Outagmie County Sheriff's Office along with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. Medical aid was rendered to Folkerts by officers before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A facsimile handgun was located on scene by officers where Folkerts was shot. Investigators concluded after examination the facsimile gun was not a real firearm.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Outagamie County District Attorney for review.

Following department protocol, any officers involved in a shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.