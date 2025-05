GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Drivers who use Interstate 41 should be on the lookout for more closures this week.

The Interstate 41 northbound offramp to County OO/Nortland Avenue in Grand Chute will be closed Monday morning, and it starts at 6 AM.

That closure will remain in place until fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it's all part of the ongoing reconstruction project.

