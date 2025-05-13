More I-41 closures announced, Fox Valley businesses continuing to adapt

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Cities residents continue to navigate through road closures along I-41 as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announces additional overnight shutdowns in parts of Appleton.

According to the DOT, drivers will encounter various overnight reduced lanes on northbound and southbound I-41 in work zones this week.

Northbound I-41 between Wisconsin Avenue (exit 138) and Richmond Street (exit 142) will be closed nightly Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., and Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The DOT has established a detour route directing drivers to take WIS 96/Wisconsin Avenue east to WIS 47/Richmond Street, then turn left and travel north to northbound I-41.

Several ramps will also close during these overnight periods, including the northbound I-41 on-ramp from Wisconsin Avenue, which will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For Jonny "Iroc" Bradle, owner of Bradle's Auto Spa located just off the now-closed Vandenbroek Road bridge north of Appleton, the construction has created challenges for his vehicle detailing business.

"It was hard to get the GPS to re-route them to this location," Bradle said.

Despite the closure, Bradle's business continues to operate thanks to an alternate entrance off Evergreen Drive, though he makes sure to inform his customers about the situation.

"It's just one of those deals that a lot of my customers I give them a heads up that like 'hey, the bridge is out. Use a different way to come out.' I try to be up front with my customers for that," Bradle said.

The biggest challenge for his auto detailing business isn't the traffic disruption but rather environmental factors.

"Obviously, with us detailing cars inside and out, the biggest problem for us is dust. So we now keep the cars inside, clean them for the customer, and make sure they don't need to come back if they car gets dirty again," Bradle said.

Additional closures include:



Southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 15 will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound and northbound I-41 at Ballard Road (exit 144) will be closed nightly Monday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-41 on-ramp from Ballard Road will be closed Wednesday at 5 a.m. through late summer

Northbound I-41 on- and off-ramps at Ballard Road will be closed Thursday at 5 a.m. through late summer

Several long-term closures remain in effect, including WIS 15/County OO/Northland Avenue over I-41 through fall 2025, and Ballard Road over I-41 through late fall 2025.

For current traffic impacts of additional northeast region projects, visit 511wi.gov

