Governor Walz to campaign in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be passing through Wisconsin this Monday.

The governor will fly into Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, and then he's traveling to Manitowoc for a campaign event.

Governor Walz has already stumped for Vice President Harris in Green Bay, and today he's hoping to persuade undecided voters along the lakeshore.

He's due in Manitowoc for a campaign event at 10:30 AM.

After wrapping up in Manitowoc, Walz will travel to Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee where he will travel to Waukesha for a campaign event there at 2 PM.

Later today, Governor Walz will be joining Vice President Harris for the "When We Vote, We Win" rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

We're also waiting to see whether Vice President Harris will be returning to Northeast Wisconsin before election day, but she is scheduled to be in Madison on Wednesday. That's the same day that Former President Donald Trump is due to rally in Green Bay.