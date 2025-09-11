Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for 9/11

MADISON (NBC 26) — In honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Governor Tony Evers has declared today, Sept. 11, 2025, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance. As part of his declaration, the governor is ordering for all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. He is also encouraging neighbors to use this day to give back to their communities.

“Today, we take time to remember all those who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11, their families, loved ones, and survivors, including the countless brave first responders, volunteers, and neighbors who ran towards danger to help those in need, some of whom are still suffering from the health effects to this day,” says Evers. “As we reflect on that fateful day and how our nation was forever changed, we are also called upon to remember the spirit of unity and service that guided us in the days following to come together and help support each other during a time of great need. I encourage Wisconsinites to join in honoring this solemn day through acts of kindness to their neighbors and acts service in our local communities. We will never forget.”

For those who are interested in answering the governor’s call to action, we have cumulated a list of volunteer opportunities in Northeast Wisconsin.



A full list of volunteer opportunities across the state can be found at https://www.volunteerwisconsin.org/need/

