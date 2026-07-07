Gov. Evers appoints Joshua Dryak as Oconto County district attorney

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Joshua Dryak has been appointed as Oconto County district attorney, filling a vacancy created after former District Attorney Hannah Schuchart was appointed to the circuit court.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Dryak will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in January 2029.

Dryak currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Outagamie County. He previously worked in the Brown County and Milwaukee County district attorney’s offices and in Brown County’s child welfare system.

Since 2018, Dryak has also served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve, including active-duty experience as a special victims litigator and a deployment to Europe from 2023 to 2024. He has also taught law enforcement cadets at Fox Valley Technical College since 2022.

Dryak is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Marquette University Law School. He plans to relocate to Oconto County for the position, according to the release.