Gov. Evers announces date for 2026 State of the State Address

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers has announced that his 2026 State of the State Address will take place on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

In previous years, the governor has used the address to discuss topics such as reforming the state justice system, fixing roads, funding public schools, funding Wisconsin universities, expanding access to affordable housing, PFAS, mental health and more.

Last year, Gov. Evers also highlighted the need for bipartisan progress. “It’s no secret that sometimes people in this building disagree and share some differences—never with me, of course. But we begin this year with, I believe, an urgent need—and a mandate—to find common ground. So, let’s get to work!” Evers said.

The address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.