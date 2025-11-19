GoFundMe opens for teen found weighing 35 pounds in Oneida home

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — A GoFundMe has been launched to support the 14-year-old girl who investigators say endured years of extreme neglect inside an Oneida home.

According to campaign creator Leslie Doxtater, the teen has made significant physical and emotional progress since her rescue in August, growing three inches, doubling her body weight, and re-learning basic self-care routines that were denied to her for years.

Meanwhile, the criminal case against the four adults charged in the investigation is moving forward.

Walter Goodman and Kayla Stemler are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Wednesday.

Savanna LeFever and Melissa Goodman are due back in court on Thursday.

All four face multiple felony counts of chronic child neglect.

Investigators say the victim was found in August, weighing just 35 pounds, suffering from severe malnutrition, pressure sores, and signs of organ failure. She was taken to Children’s Wisconsin for treatment, where doctors reported her condition was consistent with prolonged, extreme neglect.

