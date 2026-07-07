Gary Day convicted on two federal charges in plea deal

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a pregnant Beaver Dam teenager in February 2025, has been convicted on two federal charges after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.

During a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday morning, Day pleaded guilty to one count of enticement using a computer to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of producing child pornography.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, federal prosecutors dismissed four other charges, including enticement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and an additional count of producing child pornography.

A sentencing hearing had not been scheduled as of late Tuesday morning, court records show.