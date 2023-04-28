Full overnight closure of WIS 172 eastbound in Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced they will be closing eastbound WIS 172 on Friday, April 28 as part of an ongoing improvement project.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m., eastbound WIS 172 between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 will be closed.

The closure is part of a resurfacing-level project that will improve numerous structures and ramps between the airport and I-41. Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43.

A detour for the closure is in place. Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172. WisDOT reported the alternate route will not be a signed detour.

WisDOT

Other upcoming traffic impacts include



Southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172: Closed 10:00 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 5:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29.

Ongoing closures include

Westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41: closed until May 22

Detour: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, then use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41



For updates on the most recent closures, traffic impacts and projects, visit projects.511wi.gov.