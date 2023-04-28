Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Full overnight closure of WIS 172 eastbound in Brown County

work zone road closed
Maria Pereyra, NBC 26
work zone road closed
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 12:00:59-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced they will be closing eastbound WIS 172 on Friday, April 28 as part of an ongoing improvement project.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m., eastbound WIS 172 between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 will be closed.

The closure is part of a resurfacing-level project that will improve numerous structures and ramps between the airport and I-41. Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43.

A detour for the closure is in place. Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172. WisDOT reported the alternate route will not be a signed detour.

WIS 172 closure map

Other upcoming traffic impacts include

  • Southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172: Closed 10:00 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 5:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29.

Ongoing closures include

  • Westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41: closed until May 22
    • Detour: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, then use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41

For updates on the most recent closures, traffic impacts and projects, visit projects.511wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!