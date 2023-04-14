Construction season: WIS 172 and other major highways on the list for repairs

GREEN BAY AREA (NBC 26) — In Wisconsin, we like to say after the winter season comes construction season.

From now until November, crews are doing a series of repairs along Highway 172 in Brown County from the Austin Straubel Airport to I-43.

"Better now than when there's more traffic flow in the summer," Gary Jaro of Ashwaubenon said.

"We need to do it," Jerry Perry of Ashwaubenon said. "It's an economic advantage to us."

"Whatever they have to do to the roads to make them safe, it's good for everybody," Alvin Kapler of Green Bay said.

Drivers we talked to aren't complaining about the road construction.

Crews are working on more than eight miles of road along Highway 172.

"This is a pretty large project when it comes to resurfacing projects," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region Project Development Supervisor Andrew Fulcer said.

Only one lane on each side is open on 172 between the airport and I-41.

From interstates 41 to 43, drivers should expect lane closures and occasional ramp closures during nighttime hours.

Beginning Monday morning, the 172 westbound ramp to I-41 south will be closed for 35 days.

"These improvements will reduce the surface roughness, provide a smoother, and safer ride," Fulcer said.

Highway 172 is just one example.

This map on 511 Wisconsin shows there's road work being done from Door County all the way to Waushara County.

There's closures on Highway 54 in Black Creek, the Highway 32 bridge in De Pere, and Highway 42 near Two Rivers, to name a few.

"There's no lack of construction this year, which is a good thing," WisDOT Northeast Region Communications Manager Mark Kantola said.

Kantola said that's because these roads need improvements.

"The projects that are being worked on right now, we've looked at and the data says, 'hey, this needs work right now,'" Kantola said. "And, it's good to have the funding to complete these projects."

No matter where you live, these projects could delay your ETA, so plan accordingly.

And if you're driving, especially through a work zone, Kantola said to slow down, and keep your full attention on the road.

"Not only can you kill yourself or somebody else if you're distracted by looking at a phone in a work zone, but it's also illegal now," Kantola said.

Here's a list of more road construction projects throughout the Northeast Wisconsin area.