Fox Cities tornado recovery enters new phase. Here's what residents need to know Monday.

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Cleanup crews are back at work Monday as the recovery from last week's tornado continues across the Fox Cities.

Storm-damaged brush and tree debris is being collected in targeted areas of Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. Officials are reminding residents in those neighborhoods to move vehicles off the street before 6 a.m. so crews can safely access debris.

Volunteer efforts are also continuing Monday at the Volunteer Reception Center at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha. Organizers say volunteers are still needed throughout the day, but ask anyone planning to help to arrive by 3 p.m., when the final volunteer teams will be sent out.

Libby Kamrowski/KMTV 3 News Now A woman locates an intact ceramic figurine in a wooden chest after being hit by an EF-3 tornado the day prior, as seen on April 27, 2024 in Elkhorn, Neb.

Officials also announced the general public should not report to the Volunteer Reception Center on Tuesday as recovery operations begin to shift.

For residents still in need of assistance, donation pickup continues at the Elks Lodge and St. Patrick's Church on Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha, with additional pickup locations available through Winnebago County's tornado recovery resources.

Recovery leaders are also asking people to avoid approaching stray or feral animals, particularly cats. They say several recent incidents have led to residents needing rabies vaccinations, and they're reminding people not to feed, capture or relocate the animals.

Volunteers work to reunite Menasha tornado victims with lost pets

Support services remain available for those impacted by the storm. Mercy Meals is serving free lunches and dinners Monday at Menasha High School, while shower trucks are now operating around the clock for the next week at the Boys & Girls Club on Racine Street.

Anyone with unmet needs related to the tornado recovery is encouraged to call 211 for assistance